Gujarat: IITE Gandhinagar establishes seven new schools under NEP 2020

Gandhinagar: The Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE) in Gandhinagar on Wednesday announced a major academic expansion under the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 by establishing seven new university schools and introducing a multidisciplinary academic structure that will allow students to study subjects beyond their traditional streams, including artificial intelligence and philosophy.
The institution, established in 2010, said the restructuring marked a significant step in its transition towards becoming a “University of National Importance” and adopting a multidisciplinary academic model in line with the NEP framework.
Announcing the development, IITE director Dr. Mehul Dave said the university would become the first institution in India dedicated to preparing educators in artificial intelligence. “IITE will become India’s first university to prepare AI educators,” Dr. Dave said.
He said the state government had sanctioned a grant of Rs 127 crore for new buildings and hostel facilities as part of the university’s expansion plans.
According to the university, the revised academic structure has been designed to provide holistic education, strengthen skill-based learning, and encourage advanced interdisciplinary research.
Dr. Dave said the expansion also broadens the scope of teacher education beyond conventional classroom teaching.
The new framework includes not only government teachers but also mentors and professionals from fields such as computer education, gym and fitness training, theatre and coaching, as well as disciplines such as science, languages, social sciences, and physical education.
The university said the changes were introduced with ongoing transformations in global education systems and the increasing importance of interdisciplinary learning in mind.
The seven newly established schools are the School of Education in Sciences and Mathematics, the School of Education in Humanities and Social Sciences, the School of Physical Education & Sports and Yoga, the School of Education in Performing Arts and Fine Arts, School of Education in Commerce, Management and Educational Leadership, School of Education in Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Areas, and School of Special Education.
Under the new academic model, subjects such as artificial intelligence, sports, arts, and management will be integrated with mainstream education programmes.
University officials said the structure would enable students to undertake interdisciplinary research using newer and more flexible academic approaches.
As part of the revised policy, students from science streams will also be allowed to choose optional subjects such as philosophy or artificial intelligence, according to their interests.
The university said the expansion would open new opportunities for PhD and advanced research in science and technology, the humanities, educational leadership, and the arts and sports.
It added that the restructuring was aimed at preparing educators and academic leaders with multidisciplinary knowledge and skills suited to evolving educational requirements.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.