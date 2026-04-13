Gujarat hospital wins praise for free rabies treatment

AHMEDABAD: A German tourist bitten by a stray dog in Gujarat’s Surat city has sparked a viral moment online after praising India’s public healthcare system, calling it “impressive” and “surprisingly efficient” after receiving completely free and swift treatment at a government hospital.

It started in Surat city’s Vesu area, where German traveller David Nebel was bitten by a stray dog late at night. The risk was immediate and the danger real; rabies is no minor threat, and urgency took over.

Without delay, he rushed to a nearby government hospital, expecting the worst: complex procedures, high costs, and bureaucratic hurdles, especially as a foreigner.

In a now-viral Instagram video, Nebel recounts his experience with visible surprise. “I thought it would be complicated or expensive for me here,” he says, but then comes the twist: “it was the exact opposite.”

Every required step, from first aid to anti-rabies vaccination, was administered swiftly and free of cost. The hospital staff moved efficiently, the process was seamless, and the environment, he emphasised, was clean and well maintained.

“I was really surprised that I got treatment so quickly and with such cleanliness,” Nebel says in the video, his tone shifting from concern to admiration.

Drawing a contrast with Germany, Nebel adds, “If a foreigner gets injured like this in my country, it’s almost impossible to get free treatment.” That statement, sharp and unexpected, instantly elevated the conversation beyond just one incident.

Nebel even displayed his vaccination card in the video, detailing how doctors clearly explained the full course of his treatment, four scheduled injections, all planned and documented. Each step, he noted, was handled with professionalism and care.

Repeatedly using words like “dope” and “impressive,” the tourist underscored what many viewers began echoing, India’s healthcare system, often criticised online, had just earned a rare moment of global appreciation.

As the video gained traction, crossing over 4 lakh views, social media users quickly picked up on a deeper sentiment: the spirit of “Atithi Devo Bhava” was not just cultural, it was institutional.

This story has been written by Dilip Singh Kshatriya of The New Indian Express.