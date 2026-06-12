Startup hub Gujarat extends dominance, crosses 19,000 recognised ventures

Gandhinagar: Gujarat is home to more than 19,000 startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and has been ranked the Best Performing State in the Startup India Rankings for five consecutive years, according to an official release.



The figures were highlighted as Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 12 years in office on May 26. The release said Gujarat has emerged as one of the country's leading startup hubs and has strengthened its startup ecosystem through policy support, innovation initiatives and entrepreneurship-focused programmes.



According to the release, the Student Startup and Innovation Policy (SSIP), launched in 2017-18, was aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and innovation among students. Following the completion of the first phase, SSIP 2.0 was introduced in 2022. The policy supports startups across traditional sectors as well as emerging and new-age technologies.