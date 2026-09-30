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Gujarat GSOS timetable 2026 released; Check class 10, 12 exam dates here

The GSOS board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted between November 30 and December 9, 2026.
Gujarat GSOS timetable 2026
Gujarat GSOS timetable 2026Pic: Official website
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The Gujarat State Open School (GSOS) has released the annual exam timetable for the November-December 2026 examinations. It has released Gujarat GSOS datesheet 2027 for both class 10 and class 12 General Stream.

According to the official notification released GSOS, the board exams will be conducted between November 30 and December 9, 2026. Students who had registered for the GSOS board exams 2026 can access their subject-wise examination dates, timings and subject codes in the official notification. The Gujarat GSOS Class 10 papers will majorly be conducted from 10 am to 1:15 pm, while Class 12 examinations will be conducted in morning and afternoon sessions.

GSOS Class 10 timetable 2026

  • November 30, 2026: Basic Mathematics/Standard Mathematics

  • December 1, 2026: Science

  • December 2, 2026: Social Science

  • December 3, 2026: First Language

  • December 4, 2026: English/Second Language

  • December 5, 2026: Gujarati/Second Language

  • December 7, 2026: Hindi, Singhi, Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabic, Urdu, Second

  • Language

  • December 8, 2026: Vocational Subjects

GSOS Class 12 General Stream timetable 2026

The GSOS exams for General Stream will be held in two shifts. The written exam for morning paper will be held from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm, while the afternoon session will be conducted from 3 pm to 6:15 pm.

GSOS 12th morning session exams

  • November 30, 2026: Accountancy

  • December 1, 2026: Economics

  • December 2, 2026: Business Studies

  • December 3, 2026: Cooperative Panchayat

  • December 4, 2026: Political Science

  • December 5, 2026: Fundamentals

  • December 7, 2026: Secretarial Practice and Business Letter Writing

  • December 8, 2026: Various vocational subjects

GSOS 12th afternoon session exams

  • November 30, 2026: Geography

  • December 1, 2026: Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabic, Prakrit

  • December 2, 2026: Sociology

  • December 3, 2026: First Language: Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Sindhi, English, Tamil, Odia

  • December 4, 2026: Second Language: Gujarati, English

  • December 5, 2026: Second Language: Hindi

  • December 7, 2026: Psychology

  • December 8, 2026: Philosophy

  • December 9, 2026: History

Students are advised to refer only to the GSOS' official website for latest updates.

GSOS timetable 2026
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