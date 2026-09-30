Gujarat GSOS timetable 2026 released; Check class 10, 12 exam dates here

The Gujarat State Open School (GSOS) has released the annual exam timetable for the November-December 2026 examinations. It has released Gujarat GSOS datesheet 2027 for both class 10 and class 12 General Stream.

According to the official notification released GSOS, the board exams will be conducted between November 30 and December 9, 2026. Students who had registered for the GSOS board exams 2026 can access their subject-wise examination dates, timings and subject codes in the official notification. The Gujarat GSOS Class 10 papers will majorly be conducted from 10 am to 1:15 pm, while Class 12 examinations will be conducted in morning and afternoon sessions.

GSOS Class 10 timetable 2026

November 30, 2026: Basic Mathematics/Standard Mathematics

December 1, 2026: Science

December 2, 2026: Social Science

December 3, 2026: First Language

December 4, 2026: English/Second Language

December 5, 2026: Gujarati/Second Language

December 7, 2026: Hindi, Singhi, Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabic, Urdu, Second

Language

December 8, 2026: Vocational Subjects

GSOS Class 12 General Stream timetable 2026

The GSOS exams for General Stream will be held in two shifts. The written exam for morning paper will be held from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm, while the afternoon session will be conducted from 3 pm to 6:15 pm.

GSOS 12th morning session exams

November 30, 2026: Accountancy

December 1, 2026: Economics

December 2, 2026: Business Studies

December 3, 2026: Cooperative Panchayat

December 4, 2026: Political Science

December 5, 2026: Fundamentals

December 7, 2026: Secretarial Practice and Business Letter Writing

December 8, 2026: Various vocational subjects

GSOS 12th afternoon session exams

November 30, 2026: Geography

December 1, 2026: Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabic, Prakrit

December 2, 2026: Sociology

December 3, 2026: First Language: Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Sindhi, English, Tamil, Odia

December 4, 2026: Second Language: Gujarati, English

December 5, 2026: Second Language: Hindi

December 7, 2026: Psychology

December 8, 2026: Philosophy

December 9, 2026: History

Students are advised to refer only to the GSOS' official website for latest updates.