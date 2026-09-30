Gujarat GSOS timetable 2026 released; Check class 10, 12 exam dates here

The Gujarat State Open School (GSOS) has released the annual exam timetable for the November-December 2026 examinations. It has released Gujarat GSOS datesheet 2027 for both class 10 and class 12 General Stream.
According to the official notification released GSOS, the board exams will be conducted between November 30 and December 9, 2026. Students who had registered for the GSOS board exams 2026 can access their subject-wise examination dates, timings and subject codes in the official notification. The Gujarat GSOS Class 10 papers will majorly be conducted from 10 am to 1:15 pm, while Class 12 examinations will be conducted in morning and afternoon sessions.
GSOS Class 10 timetable 2026
November 30, 2026: Basic Mathematics/Standard Mathematics
December 1, 2026: Science
December 2, 2026: Social Science
December 3, 2026: First Language
December 4, 2026: English/Second Language
December 5, 2026: Gujarati/Second Language
December 7, 2026: Hindi, Singhi, Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabic, Urdu, Second
Language
December 8, 2026: Vocational Subjects
GSOS Class 12 General Stream timetable 2026
The GSOS exams for General Stream will be held in two shifts. The written exam for morning paper will be held from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm, while the afternoon session will be conducted from 3 pm to 6:15 pm.
GSOS 12th morning session exams
November 30, 2026: Accountancy
December 1, 2026: Economics
December 2, 2026: Business Studies
December 3, 2026: Cooperative Panchayat
December 4, 2026: Political Science
December 5, 2026: Fundamentals
December 7, 2026: Secretarial Practice and Business Letter Writing
December 8, 2026: Various vocational subjects
GSOS 12th afternoon session exams
November 30, 2026: Geography
December 1, 2026: Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabic, Prakrit
December 2, 2026: Sociology
December 3, 2026: First Language: Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Sindhi, English, Tamil, Odia
December 4, 2026: Second Language: Gujarati, English
December 5, 2026: Second Language: Hindi
December 7, 2026: Psychology
December 8, 2026: Philosophy
December 9, 2026: History
Students are advised to refer only to the GSOS' official website for latest updates.