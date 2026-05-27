Gujarat govt approves Rs 105 crore reconstruction of hostel, canteen complex destroyed in Air India crash



According to a press release, Pansheriya explained that the Ahmedabad plane crash, which occurred in Meghaninagar on June 12, 2025, caused extensive damage to the 'Atulyam 1 to 4' blocks, the canteen, and the sub-station building, all of which were under the control of the Health Department.

At the time of the accident, a total of 92 students were residing in this hostel. A structural audit conducted following the crash declared these buildings unsafe for habitation, necessitating their demolition.

To ensure that student accommodation facilities remain uninterrupted and to safeguard their interests, the Gujarat government has taken an immediate decision to construct a new hostel.

