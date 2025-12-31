Gujarat govt sets up 13 consultative panels under ministers for implementation of policies

The first such panel, headed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, includes 16 ministers as well as MLAs and three Parliamentarians. The second committee consists of 18 ministers and MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and three MPs. The third panel comprises 15 ministers/MLAs, including Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai and three MPs, said the release.

The fourth committee consists of 16 ministers/MLAs, including Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani and three Parliamentarians. The fifth panel comprises 15 ministers/MLAs, including Energy Minister Rishikesh Patel and three Parliamentarians, while the sixth one has 15 ministers-MLAs, including Labour and Skill Development Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya and two MPs.