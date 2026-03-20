Gujarat Govt Primary And Secondary Schools Reel Under Classroom Deficit

Ahmedabad: Gujarat's school infrastructure crisis deepens into a multi-layered collapse 9,442 classrooms missing, 75 schools shut due to zero enrolment, and 2,674 schools forced into shift systems exposing a widening gap between policy claims and ground reality.

A revealing data disclosed recently inside the Gujarat Legislative Assembly has triggered fresh scrutiny of the state's education system, as official replies stitch together a troubling narrative one where infrastructure deficits, falling enrolment, and forced operational adjustments are converging into a systemic strain.

The government, responding in writing to a Congress MLA, has acknowledged a staggering shortage of 9,442 classrooms across Gujarat 8,586 in government primary schools spanning 32 districts and another 856 in secondary schools.