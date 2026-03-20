Gujarat Govt Primary And Secondary Schools Reel Under Classroom Deficit
Ahmedabad: Gujarat's school infrastructure crisis deepens into a multi-layered collapse 9,442 classrooms missing, 75 schools shut due to zero enrolment, and 2,674 schools forced into shift systems exposing a widening gap between policy claims and ground reality.
A revealing data disclosed recently inside the Gujarat Legislative Assembly has triggered fresh scrutiny of the state's education system, as official replies stitch together a troubling narrative one where infrastructure deficits, falling enrolment, and forced operational adjustments are converging into a systemic strain.
The government, responding in writing to a Congress MLA, has acknowledged a staggering shortage of 9,442 classrooms across Gujarat 8,586 in government primary schools spanning 32 districts and another 856 in secondary schools.
What sharpens the concern is not just the scale, but the persistence despite annual construction efforts, the deficit refuses to close, pointing to a structural lag rather than a temporary gap.
Breaking down the numbers reveals how deeply uneven this crisis runs. Banaskantha alone carries the heaviest burden with 1,140 missing primary classrooms, immediately followed by Chhota Udepur (577), Panchmahal (569), Kutch (553), and Kheda (524). Each figure feeds into a larger pattern districts already grappling with socio-economic challenges are now further constrained by basic infrastructure shortages, tightening the squeeze on learning outcomes.
The strain extends into secondary education, where Morbi tops the list with 127 missing classrooms, trailed by Bhavnagar (108), Kutch (72), Banaskantha (62), and significantly, Ahmedabad (60). The inclusion of an urban centre like Ahmedabad signals that the crisis is no longer confined to remote geographies it has begun to cut across regions.
Yet, even as the state attempts to bridge this infrastructure gap through yearly construction plans, another fault line is opening up falling enrolment. In a recent written reply, the government admitted that 75 government primary schools have been shut over the past two years, as of January 21, 2026. The reason is stark: dwindling student numbers, in several cases dropping to "zero enrolment.
"This is where the data threads begin to intersect. On one hand, thousands of classrooms are missing; on the other, entire schools are shutting down due to lack of students. The contradiction is telling it points not just to planning inefficiencies, but to shifting demographic and migration patterns that are hollowing out rural schooling networks.
Further complicating the picture is the state's disclosure that 2,674 government schools are currently operating on a shift system.
The government attributes this to the demolition of unsafe classrooms and ongoing construction work. But in effect, it means thousands of students are being compressed into staggered schedules another workaround masking a deeper infrastructure crunch.
Taken together, the numbers construct a layered crisis: classrooms that don't exist, classrooms that can't be used, schools that no longer have students, and schools that must run in shifts to cope. Each data point feeds into the next, revealing not isolated problems but an interconnected breakdown where infrastructure gaps, enrolment decline, and stopgap arrangements are reinforcing each other.
The official line continues to emphasise ongoing construction and corrective steps. But the Assembly data tells a sharper story one where the pace of intervention is struggling to match the scale and complexity of the crisis unfolding across Gujarat's education system.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.