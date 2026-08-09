Gujarat govt loan helps student turn overseas study dream into career in Canada

Narmada: A Rs 15 lakh education loan under the Gujarat government's 'Overseas Study Loan Scheme' has helped a student from an SEBC family to complete a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering in Canada and begin his career there.
Ratranshu Panchal, who grew up in Rajpipla in Narmada district, had secured first position in the district in the Class 12 Science stream board examinations in 2018.
He later completed a BE in Mechanical Engineering from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, securing distinction in all four years. His plans to pursue higher studies abroad, however, faced a major financial hurdle.
The family's circumstances became more difficult in 2019 when his father, Rakeshkumar, died in a road accident. His mother, Prital Panchal, was then left with the responsibility of supporting her two sons.
According to the account shared by the family, Rakeshkumar had wanted his elder son to pursue higher education abroad and achieve a successful career. Prital therefore continued working towards fulfilling that ambition.
She approached several private banks for financial assistance but could not obtain adequate support because of the family's financial position and the requirement for a guarantee.
She subsequently learnt about the state government's Overseas Study Loan Scheme for students belonging to the Socially and Educationally Backwards Classes (SEBC). Prital contacted the District Social Welfare Officer, Developing Castes, Narmada, and submitted the required documents.
After completion of the process, the government sanctioned an education loan of Rs 15 lakh at an interest rate of four per cent.
The financial assistance allowed Ratranshu to enrol for a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Windsor in Canada. He completed the course with what the family described as excellent results and is now working as a Mechanical Engineer in the corporate sector in Canada.
"It was my dream to pursue higher studies abroad, but the financial situation was the biggest challenge. Through the Gujarat Government's Overseas Study Loan Scheme, I received assistance of Rs 15 lakh, which made it possible for me to complete my master's studies. I sincerely thank the Gujarat Government and the Social Justice and Empowerment Department," Ratranshu said.
His mother said that the assistance had helped the family overcome a financial barrier that had threatened to prevent her son from pursuing his chosen course.
"There were many challenges in life after my husband's death. But this government scheme proved to be a blessing for us. If this loan had not been available, it would not have been possible to fulfil my husband's dream," Prital said.
The family's younger son, Om Panchal, is now pursuing higher studies at GSFC University in Vadodara.
Prital has also urged parents facing financial difficulties not to abandon their children's educational aspirations and to seek information about government welfare schemes.
She advised them to approach the District Seva Sadan, Collector's Office, the office of the District Social Welfare Officer, Developing Castes, for guidance on the schemes available to them.
The Overseas Study Loan Scheme is implemented by the state government's Social Justice and Empowerment Department for eligible SEBC students pursuing higher education abroad.
In Ratranshu's case, the assistance provided the financial support required to complete his overseas education and move into employment in his field of engineering.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.