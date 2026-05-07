Gujarat Govt honours top 12 ITIs, highlights role in skill development

Gandhinagar: The role of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in aligning youth skills with the evolving requirements of modern industries was underscored on Wednesday, when the Gujarat Government honoured 12 top-performing ITIs for their performance between 2022-23 and 2025-26.
The awards ceremony was held under the chairmanship of Labour, Skill Development and Employment Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, with State Minister Kantilal Amrutiya in attendance.
The institutions were evaluated on performance parameters set by an expert committee, covering multiple academic years.
For 2025-26, Bilimora ITI secured the first position, Palanpur ITI came second, and Jamnagar ITI came in third position. The first-ranked institution received Rs 11 lakh, the second Rs 9 lakh, and the third Rs 5 lakh, along with awards.
Officials stated that the funds are to be utilised for academic enhancement and infrastructure development of the respective institutes.
Speaking at the event, Bavaliya said ITIs are central to preparing youth for industrial needs.
“The role of ITIs is important in preparing youth as per the requirements of modern industries. Gujarat advances industrially, training institutions must continuously adapt to changing requirements," he said.
He stressed that the awards are also a responsibility for institutions to further improve performance.
Drawing an analogy, he said that "infrastructure alone does not define an ITI’s purpose".
Comparing institutions to a temple structure, he said: "Without trained instructors and staff, buildings remain incomplete in purpose, as it is the educators who impart skills to students."
He also noted that skill development is a national priority under various initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the state government under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is focusing on strengthening training systems and employability.
Amrutiya said ITIs are key institutions in shaping youth careers. “ITIs are not just training centres but important institutions shaping the future of youth,” he said.
He stated that efforts are being made to ensure that ITI-trained students are able to secure monthly incomes ranging between Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000.
He also suggested encouraging successful students through recognition ceremonies to motivate others and build a culture of achievement.
He further emphasised the need to design ITI courses in line with local industrial ecosystems so that students can find employment within their own regions.
"Approximately Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated for ITI development and new course introduction, and called for all ITIs to be developed into model institutions," he noted.
Performance rankings for previous years were also announced.
For 2022-23, Maninagar ITI stood first, followed by Surat ITI and Amreli ITI. For 2023-24, Talaja ITI secured first position, Gota–Ranip ITI second, and Gorwa Women’s ITI third. For 2024-25, Saraspur ITI was ranked first, Vyara ITI second, and Tarsali ITI third.
Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department Secretary Lochan Sehra said, "The government is initiating a structured programme to skill school drop-outs and integrate them into vocational training."
He said coordination with schools will help identify such students and ensure admission into vacant ITI seats, with the aim of preventing their drift towards unskilled labour or social vulnerability.
"Under the Centre’s PM Setu scheme, more than Rs 2,800 crore has been allocated for upgrading 60 ITIs into advanced skilling centres. The initiative includes laboratory modernisation, construction of new buildings, and upgrading existing infrastructure," he emphasised.
He added that new courses will be introduced in collaboration with local industry clusters, with special focus on sectors such as semiconductors, particularly in ITIs in Ahmedabad and surrounding regions, aiming towards improved placement outcomes.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.