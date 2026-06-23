Gujarat govt grants 20% reservation to ex-Agniveers in police, jail and forest jobs

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday announced a 20 per cent reservation for former Agniveers in direct recruitment to various Class-3 state government posts, with age relaxations and exemption from physical tests.
The move aims to benefit ex-Agniveers seeking recruitment in the armed wing of the state police force, the State Reserve Police (SRP), the jail and forest departments, an official release said.
Under the decision, former Agniveers will get 20 per cent reservation in direct recruitment to the posts of armed police sub-inspector, armed constable, SRP platoon commander and police constable.
The reservation will also apply to the recruitment of jailer Group-2 and jail sepoy in the jail department, and forest guard and forester (Class-3) posts in the forest department.
Apart from the reservation benefit, former Agniveers will be exempted from the physical ability test prescribed for these recruitments, the release said.
Patel has also decided to grant relaxation of up to three years in the upper age limit prescribed for such recruitments. Members of the first batch recruited under the Agniveer scheme will be eligible for age relaxation of up to five years, it added.
The Agniveer scheme, introduced by the Centre in 2022, provides for the recruitment of youth (between the ages of 17.5 and 21 years) into the Army, Navy and Air Force for a four-year tenure, including military training and active service.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.