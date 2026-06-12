Gujarat govt, IN-SPACe to build common technical facilities at Khoraj Space Park to boost space-tech start-ups

Ahmedabad (ANI): On the inaugural day of the 10th edition of the IN-SPACe Industry Connect, the Government of Gujarat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening India's space ecosystem through focused infrastructure development and industry collaboration.

In the distinguished presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Gujarat's Minister for Science and Technology, Arjun Modhwadia, announced the development of Common Technical Facilities (CTF) for the space technology sector as part of the upcoming Space Manufacturing Park at GIDC Khoraj. The facility is being developed in close collaboration with IN-SPACe to ensure alignment with national standards and the requirements of both established companies and emerging start-ups, according to a release.

The objective of these Common Technical Facilities is to provide start-ups and MSMEs with access to high-quality testing and validation infrastructure, which is often difficult and expensive to develop independently. By making such facilities available through a shared platform, the state government aims to accelerate product development cycles, enhance the reliability of space-grade systems, and provide new momentum to India's space technology ecosystem.

The Common Technical Facility (CTF) at GIDC Khoraj is set to feature a comprehensive suite of advanced testing and manufacturing infrastructure, anchored by a Class 100,000 clean room equipped with specialised safety systems.

To support rigorous technical and environmental validation, the facility will house a thermo-vacuum chamber for simulation, a climate test chamber, and a vibration testing system capable of handling payloads up to 12 tonnes.

Furthermore, the CTF will offer specialised diagnostic and precision capabilities, including EMI/EMC testing, magnetic field testing infrastructure, mass properties measurement systems, and dedicated calibration facilities for Earth Observation optics.

For the development of the CTF, IN-SPACe will provide technical support and contribute up to Rs 100 crore toward the procurement of equipment. The Gujarat government will provide the additional funding required for the construction, operation, and maintenance of both the facilities and the Space Manufacturing Park.

This initiative is expected to significantly strengthen the participation of start-ups and MSMEs in the space sector by lowering entry barriers and improving access to critical technical infrastructure. Through this shared model, companies will be able to test and qualify their components and systems within the state itself, the release stated.

Minister Arjun Modhwadia expressed confidence in the capabilities of Gujarat's youth and stated that the Gujarat government will continue working closely with IN-SPACe and industry stakeholders to elevate the state's space economy to new heights.

The state government has allocated 50 acres of land for the dedicated Space Manufacturing Park at Khoraj, with the potential for expansion to 100 acres in the future.

On this occasion, Science and Technology Department Secretary P. Bharati and GSEM Mission Director Neha Kumari informed that the Khoraj Space Park will focus on the end-to-end design and development of spacecraft, payload systems, and space-based applications.

The Government of Gujarat remains committed to building a robust ecosystem that promotes innovation, manufacturing excellence, and long-term growth in the space sector.