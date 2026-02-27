Gujarat Governor stresses natural farming to safeguard resources and public health

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Friday provided detailed guidance on the serious consequences of chemical farming and the benefits of natural farming.



He was addressing the Prakruti Krushi Parisamvad organised at the Gujarat Legislative Assembly.



The Governor said he was pleased that a serious subject like natural farming was discussed in the Assembly. Explaining the difference, he said organic farming needs 300 quintals of manure per acre, while natural farming focuses on growing beneficial microorganisms.