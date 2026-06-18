Gujarat government suspends three PG doctors over ragging at BJ Medical College

Ahmedabad (IANS): Three second-year resident doctors at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad have been suspended for periods ranging from six months to one year after an anti-ragging inquiry found them involved in ragging first-year residents in the Orthopaedics Department, prompting the Gujarat government to reiterate its zero-tolerance stance towards such behaviour.
The action follows a complaint lodged by first-year resident doctors, which was investigated by the college's Anti-Ragging Committee.
"Based on the committee's findings and submitted report, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against the three students," the state Health Department said on Wednesday.
Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the government had treated the matter with utmost seriousness and remained committed to ensuring a safe, respectful and fear-free educational environment for students.
“Anti-social activities such as ragging in educational institutions will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said.
The minister urged students to refrain from ragging and instead foster an atmosphere of mutual respect, sensitivity and cooperation.
He said the safety and mental well-being of students remained the state government's highest priority.
The latest case has revived concerns about ragging within medical institutions, particularly in orthopaedic residency programmes.
BJ Medical College's Orthopaedics Department was at the centre of a major ragging controversy in late 2022 when junior resident doctors accused senior residents of prolonged physical and mental harassment.
Complaints at the time alleged verbal abuse, intimidation, forced physical exercises and assaults, leading to disciplinary action against senior postgraduate students after an inquiry by the college's Anti-Ragging Committee.
Reports from that earlier case stated that several junior residents had complained of sustained harassment over months, with the committee questioning dozens of students before recommending suspension of the accused seniors.
The inquiry findings were subsequently forwarded to regulatory authorities, including the National Medical Commission and the University Grants Commission.
The Health Department said anti-ragging regulations would be enforced rigorously across all medical colleges and educational institutions in Gujarat.
It added that continuous monitoring would be undertaken to prevent similar incidents and that all necessary steps would be taken to safeguard students' interests and security.
The action comes as medical colleges across the country face increasing scrutiny over campus culture, with anti-ragging committees being required to investigate complaints promptly and recommend disciplinary measures wherever violations are established.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.