Gujarat govt officer balances public service with para-athletics, targets 2028 Paralympic medal



According to Tavethiya, these initiatives provide athletes with training, infrastructure and other essential facilities free of cost, helping them pursue professional careers in sports.

Looking ahead, Padhiyar said his immediate objective is to win a medal for India at the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles while bringing pride to Gujarat.

"I am receiving excellent support for my training, and I hope to perform well at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. My only wish is that there are no obstacles in my training so that I can focus entirely on my game," he said.

