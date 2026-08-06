Gujarat Government ITIs plant 10,000 saplings across 289 campuses in statewide green drive

Gandhinagar, Aug 6 (IANS): More than 10,000 saplings were planted across 289 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Gujarat on Thursday as part of a statewide tree plantation drive organised jointly by the State's Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department and the Forest Department, combining environmental awareness with participation from vocational training institutions.
Labour, Skill Development and Employment Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya took part in the campaign at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Gandhinagar, where he planted a sapling alongside public representatives, officials, staff members and trainees.
The statewide initiative was organised to promote environmental conservation, expand green cover and encourage awareness about the importance of tree plantation across Government ITIs in the state.
Addressing the gathering after the plantation drive, Bavaliya said that planting more trees and ensuring their proper care had become essential to address the growing challenges of pollution and global warming.
"Planting more trees and properly caring for them is the need of the hour to tackle rising pollution and global warming," the minister said.
He added that while young people should focus on acquiring skills, they should also recognise their responsibility towards protecting the environment.
Bavaliya urged citizens not only to plant trees but also to nurture and protect them so that the plantations contribute to long-term environmental sustainability.
The event at ITI Gandhinagar was attended by Gandhinagar Mayor Mira Patel, Gandhinagar North MLA Rita Patel, public representative Ashish Dave, Director of Employment and Training A.K. Vastani, Additional Director Rathva, Joint Secretary of the Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department Tejas Soni, Deputy Director (Training), Gandhinagar M.R. Purani, Deputy Director (Training), Ahmedabad Dhruti Joshi, and ITI Gandhinagar Principal Mansi Teraiya.
Departmental officials, employees, staff members and trainees also participated in the plantation drive, which was conducted simultaneously across all 289 Government ITIs in Gujarat as part of the state's broader efforts to encourage environmental conservation through educational and training institutions.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.