Gujarat rolls out uniform assistance scheme for ITI students

On this occasion, Labour and Employment Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya stated that the statewide launch of the ‘Uniform Assistance Scheme’ for trainees of 289 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) was held today from Kubernagar ITI.

According to the Gujarat CMO, "The scheme aims not only to bring uniformity among students but also to promote discipline, professionalism and confidence while giving them a distinct identity. The State Government is committed to developing the personality of youth pursuing vocational education at ITIs and enabling them to move forward with pride."

The Minister added that, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, approximately Rs 30 crore has been allocated for the scheme in the Budget for 2026-27. Under the scheme, around 1.5 lakh trainees across the state will receive Rs. 2,000 annually through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into their bank accounts to purchase two pairs of uniforms.

Referring to the positive transformation in skill education in the state, the Minister said that there has been a significant increase in students seeking admission to ITIs, with around 90 to 95 per cent of seats already filled this year.