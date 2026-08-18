Gujarat govt clarifies roles and job chart of Panchayat and Revenue Talatis



Sharing the details from Gandhinagar, Panchayat Minister Rushikesh Patel said that after detailed discussions on the roles and responsibilities of Revenue Talatis and Panchayat Talati-cum-Mantris, "the State Government has announced a clear division of duties and job chart between the two".

At the rural level, around 90 to 100 major and minor functions are carried out, which together cover around 290 citizen-oriented services. The Minister added that this important decision will bring greater clarity to the roles, responsibilities and job chart of Revenue Talatis and Panchayat Talati at the rural level.