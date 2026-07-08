Gujarat government announces 50,000 police vacancies to be filled by 2033

Gandhinagar, July 8 (IANS): Gujarat plans to recruit around 50,000 personnel into the Police Department through direct recruitment by 2033, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced while addressing newly appointed Police Sub-Inspectors in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.
The announcement came during the appointment letter distribution ceremony for 449 newly recruited Unarmed Police Sub-Inspectors.
Sanghavi said the recruitment drive would further strengthen the state's policing capacity while continuing efforts to modernise and expand the force.
"Recruitment had already been completed for 54,509 posts in the Police Department over the past 10 years, while around 13,500 additional posts are currently under recruitment. Since 2008, nearly one lakh young people have joined the Gujarat Police," he said.
Highlighting women's participation in the force, Sanghavi noted that Gujarat Police had recruited 15,653 women personnel over the past five years, describing it as "an important step towards women's empowerment".
Addressing the newly inducted officers, he said the role of the police extends far beyond maintaining law and order.
"People often think the police are only meant to deal with criminals. In reality, whenever Gujarat faces situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic, heavy rainfall or other natural disasters, the police are among the first to respond for the protection of the public," he said.
He urged the recruits to ensure that those who violate the law understand its consequences while reminding them that police personnel themselves must also remain accountable.
"The state government is prepared to take strict action if any officer misuses authority or acts outside the law," he said.
Referring to policing in the digital age, he said technological tools are valuable in investigations but added that human intelligence continues to play a crucial role in solving crimes.
Sanghavi also announced that grounds at all district police headquarters across Gujarat will now be opened for candidates preparing for the physical tests of competitive recruitment examinations.
"The decision was intended to help aspirants from poor and middle-class families avoid spending large sums on private coaching facilities," he added.
The deputy CM also referred to the Gujarat High Court's recent judgment in the Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case, saying it conveyed a clear message that terrorism has no place in the country.
He congratulated the department for conducting what he described as a "meticulous and scientific" investigation.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.