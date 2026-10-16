Gujarat forms panel to review D.El.Ed fees after 20-year freeze

The Gujarat government has constituted a six-member committee to review the annual fees charged by self-financed Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) colleges across the state, beginning a reassessment of rates that have remained unchanged for two decades.

The committee, chaired by Milind Torawane, additional chief secretary in the education department, has been asked to submit its recommendations within 30 days. The review follows a proposal from the director of primary education to reconsider the existing fee structure.

Annual fees at self-financed D.El.Ed institutions in Gujarat were fixed at Rs 20,000 in 2006, based on the recommendations of a committee headed by retired Justice R J Shah. The new panel will examine whether the existing amount reflects the cost of running teacher-training institutions and recommend a revised structure, if required.