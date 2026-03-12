Innovation in breeding drives dairy prosperity for Gujarat farmer

Vaheval: In India's rapidly expanding dairy sector, a 63-year-old artificial insemination expert from Vaheval village in Gujarat is transforming the livelihoods of dairy farmers through scientific breeding practices. Deepak Patel's decades-long dedication to artificial insemination (AI) has significantly improved cattle productivity and strengthened the economic prospects of farmers in the Mahuva region.



Patel, who began working in artificial insemination after leaving Delhi in 1999, has performed more than 80,000 procedures during his career.

Remarkably, his work has achieved an around 80 per cent success rate, a figure considered exceptionally high in the field of livestock breeding. His efforts have played a key role in improving cattle genetics and enhancing milk yields in the region.

