Gujarat expands fortified milk distribution to cover all remaining tribal blocks for child nutrition

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 17 (ANI): Reinforcing the fight against malnutrition in Gujarat's tribal and remote areas, the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, has taken a significant step to expand the Doodh Sanjeevani Yojana.

The scheme, which plays a vital role in improving nutrition, has now been extended to cover all tribal Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) blocks across the state.

The Women and Child Development Department has issued a resolution approving the expansion of the scheme to the remaining 53 ICDS blocks in tribal districts. Also, the department has, for the first time, approved a pilot project to provide high-fat fortified milk to scheme beneficiaries.

As a result, more nutritious milk will now reach more children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers in tribal areas. It is noteworthy that the Doodh Sanjeevani Yojana was launched on December 24, 2009, by the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a pilot basis in six tribal districts. Under the scheme, beneficiaries are provided with 200 ml of fortified flavoured milk.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), it was launched to reduce malnutrition by providing fortified milk to children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers attending Anganwadis. The Doodh Sanjeevani Yojana expanded rapidly over the years. Within five years, the scheme grew from 6 to 20 districts. In 2014, it was extended to 106 ICDS components across 14 additional tribal districts and 20 developing talukas. From 2016, the cooperative dairy sector was integrated into the scheme, with the production and supply of fortified milk undertaken by leading cooperative dairies, including Banas, Amul, Sumul, and Maahi.

This collaboration implemented the scheme more streamlinedly and effectively. Before the latest expansion, the scheme was being implemented across 20 districts, including the major tribal districts of Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, and Dang, along with selected developing areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Patan, Kheda, Jamnagar, and Botad. However, it had not yet been extended to the remaining 53 ICDS blocks.

The ICDS Commissioner's Office proposed extending the Doodh Sanjeevani Yojana to the remaining 53 ICDS blocks and increasing the fat content of the milk provided to beneficiaries. Acting on the proposal, the Women and Child Development Department approved the expansion of the scheme to the remaining 53 ICDS blocks through a government resolution. With this, the scheme now covers all ICDS blocks in the state's tribal areas.

The release stated that it was fully funded by the state government; the expansion will bring thousands of additional children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers under the scheme, ensuring wider access to nutritional support.

The department has also approved a pilot project to improve the quality of milk provided under the scheme. Until now, beneficiaries received fortified milk with 1.5% fat. Under the pilot, 3% fat milk will be provided in Narmada, Dahod, and Dang, while 4.5% fat milk will be provided in Valsad and Sabarkantha. Higher fat content is expected to better support children's physical development, energy requirements, and nutritional needs.

The state government has allocated approximately Rs 37.709 crore for the expansion of the scheme, while an additional Rs 0.3035 crore has been sanctioned for the pilot project to provide higher-fat milk. The state government will bear the entire expenditure.

To ensure transparency and effective implementation, all scheme processes will be digitised, procurement will be carried out through the GeM portal, financial assistance will be disbursed through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, and social audits and third-party verification will be conducted periodically. These measures will help ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach the intended beneficiaries.

More than a milk distribution programme, the Doodh Sanjeevani Yojana is a long-term investment in Gujarat's children's health and nutrition. By supporting maternal and child health, improving access in tribal areas, and using the cooperative dairy network, the scheme has entered a new phase. Its expansion to all remaining tribal ICDS blocks and the higher-fat milk pilot reflect the government's commitment to ensuring no child is left without proper nutrition.