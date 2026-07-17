Gujarat technology centre offers local youth global IT careers at GIFT City

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 17 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday inaugurated the Global Technology Centre of HCL Tech, one of India's leading and fastest-growing IT companies, at GIFT City.

He described this new milestone as a significant step forward in the growth of GIFT City and Gujarat's IT sector.

On the occasion, Sanghavi stated that while most IT companies typically recruit manpower from other states, HCL Tech has adopted a different approach by creating employment opportunities locally and advancing with the support of local partners. He said this policy is truly commendable and will play a vital role in empowering the youth of the state through self-reliance.

Appreciating HCL Tech's 'Come Back Home' initiative, he said that many talented youth from Gujarat currently work in Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and even the US, away from their families and parents in search of employment. HCL's initiative to bring them back to their home state and provide employment has set an example for other companies. Through this centre, Gujarati youth will now be able to build globally competitive IT careers while living with their families in their hometowns and fulfilling their aspirations. The centre has commenced operations with an initial team of 100 employees, the majority of whom are local Gujarati youth.

In addition to serving the financial IT sector, HCL Tech has established a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence Lab at the centre, which the Deputy Chief Minister described as a game changer for future technologies.

Recalling the inspiring journey of GIFT City, he said that the area was once barren land, but it stands today as a remarkable example of how visionary leadership, firm determination, and dedicated efforts can transform dreams into reality. He noted that the then Chief Minister of Gujarat and the present Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had envisioned developing this location into a world-class financial technology hub, and that vision has now been realised.

Concluding his address, he extended his best wishes to HCL Tech and expressed hope that the centre, which has begun operations on two floors, would continue to expand in the coming years and establish a much larger presence in Gujarat.