Gujarat provided pre-matric scholarships worth Rs 438.27 crore to more than 58.38 lakh Scheduled Tribe (ST) student beneficiaries between 2021-22 and 2025-26, according to figures released by state government officials.

The state scheme covers tribal students from Classes 1 to 10, with no annual family-income ceiling. Scholarship amounts vary by class and gender, with students from particularly backward tribal groups receiving higher assistance.

Students in Classes 1 to 5 receive Rs 750 annually. In Classes 6 to 8, boys receive Rs 750 and girls Rs 1,000. Students in Classes 9 and 10 receive Rs 1,000. For students from the most backward tribal groups, the assistance is Rs 1,000 for Classes 1 to 8 and Rs 1,500 for Classes 9 and 10.

The government has also raised the annual family-income eligibility limit for post-matric scholarships from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh, allowing more tribal students to access financial assistance for higher education.

Under a separate state post-matric scheme for tribal girls, 32,226 beneficiaries received assistance worth Rs 420.28 crore during the five-year period. The scheme has no family-income ceiling.

The Centre's pre-matric scholarship scheme for ST students covers Classes 9 and 10. Eligible day scholars receive Rs 3,000 annually, while students staying in hostels receive Rs 6,250. In Gujarat, more than 5.37 lakh students benefited from the central scheme between 2021-22 and 2025-26, involving expenditure of Rs 184.19 crore.

Under the Centre's post-matric scholarship scheme, more than 11.39 lakh students in Gujarat received assistance amounting to Rs 2,830.77 crore over the same period. The central scheme generally sets an annual parental income ceiling of Rs 2.5 lakh. The revised Rs 6 lakh limit announced by Gujarat applies to the state's expanded post-matric eligibility provision.

Applications for the state's scholarship schemes are processed through the Digital Gujarat portal. After verification and approval, the assistance is transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts.

The scholarships form part of Gujarat's education support for Scheduled Tribe communities across the state. The assistance covers school-level education as well as students pursuing courses after Class 10.