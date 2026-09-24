Ambedkar National Foundation unveils museum, e-library in Ahmedabad



Addressing the gathering, Sanghavi said the state government was undertaking various projects across Gujarat to preserve and promote Dr Ambedkar’s ideas and legacy. He highlighted the inauguration of the Sankalp Bhoomi project in Vadodara and the modern museum at Ranip within a short span as initiatives aimed at promoting social harmony and equality.



He said the government had increased the income limit for post-matric scholarships from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹6 lakh and had approved ₹231 crore for social upliftment, educational facilities, buildings and cultural preservation on the occasion of the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Maharaj.



Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja said the inauguration was not merely the opening of a building but an opportunity to strengthen the constitutional values of equality, liberty, fraternity and social justice. He noted that the foundation was being dedicated to the nation on September 23, the historic day associated with Dr Ambedkar’s resolve in Vadodara in 1917, the release stated.