Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister announces Rs 1,000 crore innovation fund for young entrepreneurs at BRICS Youth Summit

Gandhinagar, Aug 19 (IANS): The BRICS Youth Summit and BRICS Youth Council began in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, with Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi calling young people not just the future of their countries but their "strong present" and greatest strength.
Sanghavi, who was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, welcomed youth delegates from across the world to Gujarat and said BRICS countries together account for 49.5 per cent of the global population and around 40 per cent of the global GDP.
"More than half of their combined population is below the age of 35. Youth are not only the future, but the strong present and the greatest strength of the country,” Sanghavi said, stressing the role of young people in nation-building.
He said Gujarat was at the centre of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to convert the potential of youth into national strength.
Referring to the state’s development, Sanghavi said: "Gujarat had travelled an unprecedented journey from the spinning wheel to GIFT City and from semiconductors to space technology."
He said the state had continued to pursue technology-led development while retaining its heritage.
Sanghavi also highlighted the state government’s Gujarat STI Policy 2026-31 for young entrepreneurs, under which an innovation fund of Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated.
The fund, he said, would be available to young entrepreneurs from India and abroad.
Citing the example of swimmer Aarush Vanzara, Sanghavi spoke about overcoming personal challenges.
"Aarush, despite being unable to hear, had set a national record without being able to hear the sound of the buzzer. Difficulties should not become your identity; overcoming them and moving forward is true success,” he told the youth.
Sanghavi also linked the summit to environmental sustainability, referring to World Humanitarian Day on Wednesday and Akshay Urja Day on Thursday.
He said, "Development should not come at the expense of the environment of future generations."
Gujarat’s renewable energy capacity has crossed 33.39 GW, he said, attributing the growth to the state government’s commitment to renewable energy.
As part of the summit, youth delegates from 11 countries will visit the Statue of Unity at Kevadia.
Sanghavi said the visit would provide them an opportunity to learn about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s role in integrating 562 princely states in 18 months and building a united India.
He also urged the delegates to experience India’s diversity by tasting local tribal cuisine.
He encouraged participants to use the summit to develop friendships that go beyond national boundaries and work together towards a sustainable future.
Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, also addressed the inaugural ceremony and encouraged the participating youth.
The ‘Friends of MY Bharat’ portal was launched during the programme, while the ‘Digital Compendium of Volunteering Practices’ was also released.
MP Hemang Joshi, state's Acting Chief Secretary Dr Anju Sharma, Additional Secretary (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports) Nitesh Kumar Mishra, senior government officials and youth delegates from BRICS countries attended the ceremony.
India is holding the BRICS chairship in 2026, with youth engagement forming part of its broader agenda.
The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has also been conducting BRICS youth programmes focussed on entrepreneurship, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.