Gujarat Congress launches ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’, alleges 'future of students at risk'

Ahmedabad: The future of students across India is under threat due to repeated examination irregularities and failures in the country's testing system, the Congress party alleged on Thursday as it launched its nationwide "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign in Ahmedabad.

The 40-day campaign, which will run across 28 major cities, seeks to mobilise students, job aspirants and youth groups around concerns over examination paper leaks, recruitment delays and the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Addressing a press conference, former Maharashtra minister and MLA Satej Patil alleged that the BJP government's policies had jeopardised the future of lakhs of students.

He demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and called for an investigation into alleged links between those responsible for examination paper leaks and political figures.