Gujarat coast emerges as key hub for dolphin conservation

Gandhinagar, June 20 (IANS): Gujarat has recorded more than 680 dolphins along its coastline in the latest survey, highlighting what state authorities describe as "growing success" in marine biodiversity conservation and the expansion of protected aquatic habitats in the Gulf of Kutch region.
According to Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, the 2025 assessment covering 4,087 sq. km of Gujarat’s coastal waters has documented the presence of over 680 dolphins.
"The figures reflect sustained conservation work carried out under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and coordinated efforts by the Forest Department to protect marine ecosystems and strengthen habitats for aquatic species," he said.
The Minister noted that India’s first Marine National Park and Marine Sanctuary in the Gulf of Kutch remains the primary habitat, with an estimated 498 dolphins recorded in the 1,384 sq. km stretch from Okha to Navlakhi.
"168 dolphins were observed in the northern Gulf of Kutch region under the Kutch circle, while 10 were recorded in Bhavnagar’s 494 sq. km coastal belt and four in Morbi’s 388 sq. km area," the minister said.
Shivrajpur and Positra coastal zones have been identified by the department as among the most reliable locations for dolphin sightings due to clearer waters and relatively undisturbed marine conditions, making them significant points for wildlife-based tourism.
"The conservation framework has been strengthened over the past 12 years under the broader environmental and coastal management initiatives associated with the central government’s marine protection programmes led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the minister emphasised.
These measures include habitat protection, mangrove restoration, and stricter enforcement of laws against illegal fishing in sensitive zones.
He emphasised that dolphins play a crucial ecological role as apex marine mammals, helping maintain balance within the food chain and serving as indicators of a healthy marine ecosystem.
He also acknowledged the contribution of fishing communities from Kutch to Bhavnagar in supporting conservation efforts and avoiding harm to dolphins during fishing activities.
"Hunting or injuring dolphins is a non-bailable offence under wildlife protection laws, as the species is listed among vulnerable marine animals requiring strict safeguards," he said.
Two primary species are found in Gujarat’s waters: the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin and the bottlenose dolphin.
The humpback dolphin, more commonly seen in the Arabian Sea, is identified by its prominent dorsal hump and elongated fin.
Dolphins are mammals that breathe through lungs rather than gills and must surface periodically, a behaviour that often makes them visible near coastal waters.
The Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin typically measures between 2.5 and 3.2 metres and can weigh between 150 and 250 kilograms.
Their diet mainly consists of fish, prawns and crabs, which explains their frequent presence near river mouths and shallow coastal zones.
India declared the Ganges dolphin as its national aquatic animal in 2009, underscoring the species’ symbolic association with freshwater biodiversity.
Officials said Gujarat’s coastal sightings, particularly in the Marine National Park region, have added to the state’s growing profile as a destination for eco-tourism and marine wildlife observation.
Authorities described the increasing visibility of dolphins along the Kutch-Bhavnagar coastline as an encouraging indicator of marine health and continued ecological stability in the region.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.