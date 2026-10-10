Gujarat CM urges students, citizens to join 'G3Q 2026' quiz marking PM Modi’s 25 years in public life

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has called on students and citizens across the state to participate in the Gujarat Gyan Guru Quiz (G3Q 2026), a statewide online competition being held to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life.

In his appeal, Patel said the quiz would provide an opportunity to learn about Gujarat, its heritage and development, while familiarising participants with government welfare schemes.

He also highlighted the opportunity to win prizes, adding that every participant would receive a digital certificate.

“I invite all students and citizens of the state to participate in the statewide ‘Gujarat Gyan Guru Quiz (G3Q 2026)’, being organised to mark 25 years of service and dedication in the public life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the Chief Minister said.