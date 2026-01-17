Gujarat CM pushes for district-level framework to speed up resolutions

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urged the district collectors of the state to develop a more robust system at the district level for speedy and honest resolution after listening to people's representations.



In this context, he stated that public trust and confidence can be earned only by understanding the difficulties of the person who is coming with a representation in the district and responding with empathy and support, according to a release.



He especially emphasised that for issues that can be resolved at the district level, people should not have to approach the government or departments, and that collectors should ensure such issues are resolved locally in a speedy, transparent and effective manner.