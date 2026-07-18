Gujarat CM stops convoy to interact with schoolchildren, residents in Anand

Anand: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made an unscheduled stop at Ambali village in Anand district on Friday while returning to Gandhinagar from an official programme, stepping out of his convoy to meet schoolchildren and residents gathered along the roadside.

The Chief Minister halted his convoy after noticing schoolchildren in uniform and villagers waiting to greet him as it passed through Ambali village in Anklav taluka.

Setting aside protocol, he walked over to the children and spent time interacting with them.