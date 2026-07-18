Gujarat CM stops convoy to interact with schoolchildren, residents in Anand

Anand: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made an unscheduled stop at Ambali village in Anand district on Friday while returning to Gandhinagar from an official programme, stepping out of his convoy to meet schoolchildren and residents gathered along the roadside.
The Chief Minister halted his convoy after noticing schoolchildren in uniform and villagers waiting to greet him as it passed through Ambali village in Anklav taluka.
Setting aside protocol, he walked over to the children and spent time interacting with them.
During the interaction, Patel enquired about the students' schooling and studies, encouraged them to remain committed to their education, and urged them to work hard to succeed in life.
He later met villagers and asked whether the village was facing any difficulties, reiterating the state government's commitment to responsive public administration.
Addressing parents present during the visit, the Chief Minister appealed to them to ensure that their children's education was never compromised under any circumstances and encouraged them to continue supporting their studies.
While moving through the village, Patel noticed a biogas plant at a nearby residence and visited the property to meet its owner, farmer Vitthalbhai Parmar.
He enquired about the functioning of the plant, the benefits it provided and the length of time it had been in operation.
Speaking after the interaction, Parmar said, "We never imagined that the Chief Minister would stop his convoy and come to enquire about our well-being. This is a moment of immense joy and pride for us and the entire village of Ambali."
The visit took place as the Chief Minister was travelling back to Gandhinagar after attending an official programme in Vadodara.
Patel attended the programme marking the virtual inauguration of four redeveloped railway stations in Gujarat under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redeveloped stations at Pratapnagar in Vadodara, Godhra, Porbandar and Bhaktinagar from Jalandhar.
Patel attended the event at Pratapnagar railway station in Vadodara, where the upgraded station, redeveloped for Rs 71.58 crore, was dedicated to the public with improved passenger amenities, enhanced accessibility, a new platform, lifts, modern waiting areas and heritage-inspired architecture.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.