Gujarat CM reviews NAMTECH's industry-led engineering education model in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the New Age Makers' Institute of Technology (NAMTECH) campus in Godhavi, Ahmedabad to review its approach to engineering and technical education, with a focus on advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies.
During his first visit to the institute, he toured its facilities and reviewed its academic and innovation ecosystem, which covers smart manufacturing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, automation and sustainable manufacturing.
The institute presented its Manufacturing Engineering Technology (MET) model, which combines academic instruction with hands-on training, experiential laboratories, applied research and industry partnerships. The Chief Minister also interacted with members of the NAMTECH board and its leadership team to understand how the institute prepares students for employment in manufacturing and technology sectors.
He said the institute's work aligned with the Centre's Viksit Bharat vision and Gujarat's industrial development priorities.
“It is a pleasure to visit NAMTECH and witness the institute’s alignment with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat, through its contribution towards upskilling the manufacturing workforce,” CM Patel said.
He added that institutions such as NAMTECH could help build a skilled workforce and an innovation ecosystem to support India's ambition of becoming a global manufacturing leader.
What is NAMTECH's MET model?
NAMTECH describes itself as India's first Manufacturing Engineering Technology institute. It is a not-for-profit educational initiative of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India.
Its MET platform is designed to connect engineering education with industrial applications. Students receive academic instruction alongside practical exposure through laboratories, industry projects and applied research.
The institute's areas of focus include advanced manufacturing, automation, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and sustainability. Its industry and academic partnerships are intended to give learners access to technologies and practices used in modern manufacturing.
The model comes amid efforts to strengthen India's manufacturing workforce as industries adopt automation, digital technologies and advanced production systems. The shift is increasing demand for engineers and technicians who can work with connected production systems, industrial robotics and data-driven manufacturing processes.
Industry collaboration and workforce training
NAMTECH's approach places industry collaboration at the centre of its academic model. The institute's partnerships with companies, academic institutions and technology organisations are intended to support applied research, innovation and practical training.
The institute is also involved in technical education and workforce development beyond its own campus. Under the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) programme, NAMTECH is supporting the modernisation of four government Industrial Training Institutes in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam cluster through a partnership involving AM/NS India and the state and central governments.
The project has an announced investment of ₹200 crore and covers institutes in Kancharapalem, Bobbili and Narsipatnam, along with a girls' ITI in Visakhapatnam. The plan includes upgraded workshops, industry-relevant equipment, revised courses and instructor training.
The project illustrates how NAMTECH's industry-linked training model is being extended to government technical institutions.
Focus on Gujarat's manufacturing ambitions
Gujarat has a substantial industrial base, including engineering, chemicals, automobiles, electronics and manufacturing. The state has also been seeking to attract investment in semiconductor manufacturing and other advanced technology sectors.
The availability of trained workers and engineers will be important as these industries expand. Institutions such as NAMTECH are seeking to address this requirement through programmes that combine engineering fundamentals with practical exposure to industrial technologies.
NAMTECH Director General and CEO Ibrahim Hafeezur Rehman said the chief minister's visit encouraged the institute's efforts to support Gujarat's industrial growth and prepare talent for emerging manufacturing requirements.