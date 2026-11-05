Gujarat CM reviews NAMTECH's industry-led engineering education model in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the New Age Makers' Institute of Technology (NAMTECH) campus in Godhavi, Ahmedabad to review its approach to engineering and technical education, with a focus on advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies.

During his first visit to the institute, he toured its facilities and reviewed its academic and innovation ecosystem, which covers smart manufacturing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, automation and sustainable manufacturing.

The institute presented its Manufacturing Engineering Technology (MET) model, which combines academic instruction with hands-on training, experiential laboratories, applied research and industry partnerships. The Chief Minister also interacted with members of the NAMTECH board and its leadership team to understand how the institute prepares students for employment in manufacturing and technology sectors.

He said the institute's work aligned with the Centre's Viksit Bharat vision and Gujarat's industrial development priorities.

“It is a pleasure to visit NAMTECH and witness the institute’s alignment with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat, through its contribution towards upskilling the manufacturing workforce,” CM Patel said.

He added that institutions such as NAMTECH could help build a skilled workforce and an innovation ecosystem to support India's ambition of becoming a global manufacturing leader.