Gujarat CM participates in India’s first nature-focused Bhagwat Katha Festival

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the sixth day of the country’s first "Prakruti Prem Bhagwat Katha-Gyan Yagna Mahotsav" on Friday in Gandhinagar.

He was joined by devotees for spiritual discourses and performing the aarti at the Vyaspeeth.

The week-long festival, starting from February 1 to 7, is organised in collaboration with the Nature First Foundation to raise environmental awareness and promote harmony with nature.