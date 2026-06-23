Gujarat CM launches 24th Shala Praveshotsav, highlights decline in school dropout rate

Mehsana: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday launched the 24th statewide 'Shala Praveshotsav' (school enrolment drive) from B.N. High School in Vadnagar, the school where Prime Minister Narendra Modi received education, and called for sustained efforts to ensure that every child gets basic education.
The launch event, held at the historic school in Mehsana district, saw the enrolment of around 390 children as part of the state's annual drive to promote universal school education.
The Chief Minister said the campaign, first introduced in 2003, had helped transform Gujarat's education sector, with school enrolment reaching nearly 100 per cent and the dropout rate falling from 37 per cent to less than one per cent.
Addressing students, teachers and parents, Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life demonstrated how education could help a child from an ordinary family achieve success through hard work and determination.
“A student from an ordinary family can also achieve great success in life through hard work, determination and the power of education. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life is an excellent example of this,” he said.
Patel said new opportunities had emerged in education, skill development and growth under PM Modi's leadership and urged parents to work alongside the government to ensure children complete their schooling.
He noted that 24 children in Vadnagar who had previously discontinued their education had been identified and re-enrolled in school.
Congratulating teachers for their efforts, he said technology and regular monitoring were helping authorities track children who were out of school and reconnect them with education.
“If a student remains absent even for one or two days, teachers contact the parents and express concern about the child’s absence. Along with the government, parents have an equal responsibility to ensure that every child completes school education,” Patel said.
The Chief Minister also highlighted state schemes aimed at encouraging education among girls.
Under the 'Namo Lakshmi scheme', girls studying in Classes 9 to 12 receive financial assistance of Rs 50,000, while students in the science stream are eligible for assistance of Rs 25,000 under the 'Namo Saraswati scheme'.
"The programmes had delivered positive results within a short period and reflected the government's focus on improving educational access and participation," he said.
Advising students, Patel urged them to limit the use of mobile phones and television and focus on their studies through proper time management.
"Respect for parents and dedication to education were important factors in achieving success," he emphasised.
A notable feature of the programme was that students handled all key arrangements, including stage management, welcoming guests and delivering the vote of thanks.
Patel praised their organisational abilities and participation.
During the event, meritorious students and those who had excelled in art and sports were honoured. All students present also took a pledge to follow traffic rules as part of a broader social responsibility initiative.
The Chief Minister later planted a tree on the school campus and held discussions with members of the School Management Committee (SMC) and governing body on issues related to educational quality.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.