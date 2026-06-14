Gujarat CM inaugurates Hexaware Delivery Centre in GIFT City, 1000 skilled jobs expected

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated Hexaware Technologies' new delivery centre in GIFT City, a facility expected to create around 1,000 highly skilled jobs over the next three years and expand opportunities in advanced technology sectors, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data analytics and automation.
The new centre has been established on the seventh and eighth floors of the Pragya-II building in GIFT City, Gandhinagar.
State government officials said the facility represents a significant addition to Gujarat's technology ecosystem and is expected to strengthen the state's position as a growing destination for technology and innovation-led investment.
According to the government, the centre will support work in advanced digital domains such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, data analytics, automation and digital transformation, while creating new employment opportunities for skilled professionals in the state.
Officials said Hexaware Technologies' investment would further reinforce Gujarat's standing as a global technology hub and open new avenues for highly skilled youth seeking careers in emerging technology sectors.
Hexaware Technologies is among the leading global providers of digital and technology services.
The company delivers technology-driven solutions across a range of sectors, including banking, financial services, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, retail, travel and transportation.
With operations in several countries, the company serves clients across international markets and is expected to generate approximately 1,000 high-skilled employment opportunities through its GIFT City operations over the next three years.
Government officials said the establishment of the delivery centre would contribute to Gujarat's technology and innovation-driven growth by bringing advanced digital capabilities and global technology expertise to the state.
Among those present at the inauguration were Gandhinagar Mayor Miraben Patel, Hexaware Technologies Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director R. Srikrishna, Chief Financial Officer Vikas Kumar Jain, as well as other company officials and employees.
The latest investment adds to the expanding presence of technology and financial services companies in GIFT City, which has emerged as a key hub for global business, technology and innovation-focused enterprises in Gujarat.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.