Gujarat CM inaugurates Hexaware Delivery Centre in GIFT City, 1000 skilled jobs expected

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated Hexaware Technologies' new delivery centre in GIFT City, a facility expected to create around 1,000 highly skilled jobs over the next three years and expand opportunities in advanced technology sectors, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data analytics and automation.

The new centre has been established on the seventh and eighth floors of the Pragya-II building in GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

State government officials said the facility represents a significant addition to Gujarat's technology ecosystem and is expected to strengthen the state's position as a growing destination for technology and innovation-led investment.