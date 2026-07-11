Gujarat brings 29,000 dropouts back to classrooms under mission

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 11 (ANI): With a firm commitment to universalising education and reducing the school dropout rate, the Gujarat Government is implementing the 'Back to School Mission' across the state. As part of this campaign, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held an inspiring interaction with children who had been re-enrolled in school at Teniwada in Banaskantha district.

He interacted with around 12 re-enrolled students, their parents, and mentors.

According to a press release issued by Gujarat CMO, the Chief Minister interacted informally with the students and enquired about the reasons for dropping out of school, their experiences after re-enrolment, and their future aspirations. He encouraged the students to attend school regularly, study sincerely, move ahead with confidence, and achieve their goals in life.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that daughters are capable of excelling in education while also fulfilling household responsibilities. Emphasising the importance of girls' education, he said that educating girls is essential for the holistic development of society.

Addressing the parents, he said that it is the responsibility of every parent to ensure their children receive regular education and to encourage them towards a bright future.

He remarked that stated that Prime Minister Modi's vision is that no child in the State or the country should be deprived of education. With this vision, as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, he initiated people-centric campaigns such as Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav, which have created widespread awareness about the importance of education across society.

Additionally, CM highlighted that teachers are not only educating children but are also identifying school dropouts and bringing them back into the mainstream of education.

The Chief Minister stated that education is the most effective means for the holistic development of an individual, family, and society. If poor and ordinary families educate the next generation, they will be able to overcome their present economic and social circumstances. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Government has implemented several welfare schemes for the poor, including food ration, healthcare, and various other welfare initiatives.

He said that the full benefits of these schemes can be realised only when children receive education and progress in life. He added that education empowers the next generation and contributes to the development of families and society.

On the occasion, Mani Ben, parent of daughters, said that due to financial difficulties, both her daughters had to discontinue their education. However, after teachers from the village school counselled the family and informed them about the Government's scheme, both daughters resumed their studies.

Beneficiary student Suhani said that she was studying in class 10, but because there was a board examination, she had left her studies. Later, her teachers visited her home and counselled her parents, after which she appeared for the Board examination again and passed successfully. She has now enrolled in Class 11. Suhani said that her interaction with the Chief Minister motivated her, and she will now attend school regularly.

During the years 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26, the State Government launched this special campaign to reconnect children who had discontinued their education for various reasons with the mainstream education system.

Under the guidance of Banaskantha District Collector Mihir Patel and the leadership of the District Education Officer and the District Primary Education Officer, the mission has recorded the best performance in the State through the continuous efforts of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, teachers, and taluka-level teams.

During the survey conducted across the district, a total of 37,415 dropout children were identified. Of these, 29,451 children have been successfully re-enrolled in schools. The re-enrolled students include 14,875 boys and 14,576 girls.

Of these, 23,032 students have been enrolled with the Gujarat State Open School (GSOS), while 6,368 students have been re-admitted to regular schools.

The Gujarat Government's 'Back to School Mission' is proving to be a significant and transformative initiative, ensuring that not a single child in the State is deprived of the right to education.