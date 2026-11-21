

The visit also highlighted the importance of accessible library infrastructure in providing students with suitable spaces and resources for learning and competitive examination preparation.

Through the initiative, the state government seeks to encourage reading habits among youth and strengthen the role of libraries as centres of knowledge and learning.

The Chief Minister's interaction with students also provided an opportunity to understand their study requirements and the facilities they use while preparing for examinations.

The Gujarat government has emphasised the importance of libraries in fostering a reading culture among young people and ensuring access to modern study arrangements.

The visit concluded with a review of the library's facilities and an interaction with students using the centre for their studies.