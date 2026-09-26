Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel urges youth to participate in Viksit Bharat 2047

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on September 25 called on young people to actively contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 during an interaction with students at Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji University in Bhavnagar.

The Yuva Samvad programme brought together students from different educational institutions, who raised questions on employment, education, agriculture, healthcare, sports, women's empowerment, cybercrime, de-addiction and infrastructure. The programme was organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

Patel said the development of India should extend beyond major cities. “Viksit Bharat will be achieved not only through the development of major cities but by ensuring that development opportunities and government scheme benefits reach villages and every citizen,” he said.

He urged students to not only use government schemes themselves but also help people around them access the benefits.