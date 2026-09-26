Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel urges youth to participate in Viksit Bharat 2047

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on September 25 called on young people to actively contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 during an interaction with students at Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji University in Bhavnagar.
The Yuva Samvad programme brought together students from different educational institutions, who raised questions on employment, education, agriculture, healthcare, sports, women's empowerment, cybercrime, de-addiction and infrastructure. The programme was organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.
Patel said the development of India should extend beyond major cities. “Viksit Bharat will be achieved not only through the development of major cities but by ensuring that development opportunities and government scheme benefits reach villages and every citizen,” he said.
He urged students to not only use government schemes themselves but also help people around them access the benefits.
Focus on skills and employment
Speaking about employment opportunities, Patel highlighted the Dholera Special Investment Region and encouraged students to develop technical skills aligned with emerging industries.
He said the Gujarat government is working with companies on skill development, particularly in areas such as semiconductors.
On agriculture, Patel encouraged students to supplement classroom education with practical experience. He said knowledge of modern farming methods, suitable seeds, technology and equipment could help young people improve their own farms and contribute to agriculture in their villages.
He also suggested that students explore value addition of agricultural produce and visit model farms to gain practical knowledge.
Cybercrime, sports and women's participation
Responding to questions on cybercrime, Patel highlighted government efforts to create awareness among students about cybersecurity and online fraud.
On sports, he said infrastructure was being developed across Gujarat and assured government support for hockey and other sports facilities in Bhavnagar.
Patel also spoke about women's participation in policymaking and referred to measures aimed at increasing their representation in local self-government institutions.
On language, he said learning other languages was important but urged young people to continue speaking their mother tongue and take pride in it.
The Chief Minister also advised students to focus on their individual abilities rather than comparing themselves with others. He said that if they did not achieve success, they should make another attempt.