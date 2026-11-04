Gujarat CM stresses bridging industry-employment gap to build a workforce for Viksit Bharat



CM Patel described the seminar as an important and timely initiative towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat, given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by empowering the youth through future-oriented education and preparedness. He added that the roadmap for Viksit Gujarat 2047 prepared by the State Government must be implemented with an open-minded approach and a focus on result-oriented outcomes.

Patel said that today's youth constitute an important workforce for Viksit Bharat and Viksit Gujarat by 2047, and that Gujarat's competitiveness in the future will be determined by their development through relevant education and skill enhancement in line with changing times, the CMO stated.