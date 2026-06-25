Smart school facilities reviewed by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday said that the Kanya Kelavani and Shala Praveshotsav, launched by Narendra Modi in 2003, has grown beyond a government programme into a people's festival through the collective efforts of parents, teachers, and villagers.
On the third day of the 24th Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav 2026, being celebrated with the goal of taking the state's education standards to new heights and achieving 100 per cent enrolment, the Chief Minister welcomed newly admitted students at Pimpan and Sanand Model School in Ahmedabad district.
Emphasising the importance of education, the Chief Minister said that the state's sustained efforts have resulted in 100 per cent enrolment in schools today.
He further added that the government is committed to identifying students who have dropped out of school, counselling their parents, and bringing them back into the education system.
He urged parents to make the education and future of their children a priority alongside achieving economic prosperity.
At Sanand Model School, a total of 209 students were enrolled, including 142 students in Class 9, 50 students in Class 11 (General Stream), and 17 students in Class 11 (Science Stream).
The Chief Minister and other dignitaries presented educational kits to the newly admitted students and formally welcomed them into the school.
Speaking about the success of Shala Praveshotsav, the Chief Minister said that the initiative launched by Narendra Modi two decades ago has grown into a landmark education initiative.
He added that the joy and confidence seen on students' faces today reflect the programme's widespread success.
Praising Sanand's industrial growth, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is becoming self-reliant in the semiconductor sector, and Sanand is emerging as a major semiconductor hub of the country. Therefore, it is essential that the children of this region receive quality education of global standards.
He added that the image of government schools has improved so significantly that admissions now require recommendations, which is a major achievement of the state's education policy.
Highlighting the importance of environmental conservation and water preservation in the era of global warming, the Chief Minister said that under the 'Catch the Rain' campaign launched at the Prime Minister's call, every drop of rainwater should be harvested and recharged into the ground to ensure water security for future generations.
A special grant of Rs. 50 lakh has been allocated to MLAs for constructing recharge borewells. To maintain ecological balance, the Chief Minister appealed to every citizen to plant and nurture one tree under the Prime Minister's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.
Referring to various government welfare schemes, the Chief Minister stated that benefits under initiatives such as Ayushman Cards, Ujjwala Yojana, and Awas Yojana have enabled every eligible beneficiary in society to become part of the mainstream of development.
During the programme, organised under the theme "Pragati no Praveshotsav," the Chief Minister and other dignitaries felicitated students for their outstanding academic performance.
Principal Vinodbhai Magwadiya was honoured for achieving a 100 per cent school result, while generous donors who contributed to the development of the school were also felicitated. Students of the school delivered inspiring speeches during the programme.
The Chief Minister visited the Sanand Model School campus and reviewed its advanced activity-based science laboratory and other educational facilities.
He also visited the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Girls' Hostel functioning on the school campus and inspected its facilities.
The Chief Minister also held an interaction with members of the School Management Committee (SMC), School Management and Development Committee (SMDC), and parents.
Discussions focused on the overall development of the school, reducing the dropout rate, and maintaining the quality of education.
At the conclusion of the programme, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries participated in a tree plantation drive on the school campus, spreading the message of environmental conservation and greenery.
This event was attended by Ahmedabad District Panchayat President Surjeetsinh Gohil, Sanand MLA Kanubhai Patel, Ahmedabad District Collector Bhavya Verma, District Development Officer Videh Khare, Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat, senior leader Shaileshbhai Davda, Municipal President Dhruminbhai Joshi, Presidents and Members of the District and Taluka Panchayats, senior officials of the Education Department, local office-bearers, the school Principal, teachers, parents, and a large number of students.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.