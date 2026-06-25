Smart school facilities reviewed by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday said that the Kanya Kelavani and Shala Praveshotsav, launched by Narendra Modi in 2003, has grown beyond a government programme into a people's festival through the collective efforts of parents, teachers, and villagers.



On the third day of the 24th Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav 2026, being celebrated with the goal of taking the state's education standards to new heights and achieving 100 per cent enrolment, the Chief Minister welcomed newly admitted students at Pimpan and Sanand Model School in Ahmedabad district.

