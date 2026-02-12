Artificial intelligence meets dairy: Gujarat CM unveils Amul AI

Gandhinagar: While inaugurating Amul AI, which ushers in a transformative new direction for the dairy sector through Artificial Intelligence, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that this initiative will mark a significant milestone in modernising agriculture, animal husbandry and the dairy sector, and in advancing self-reliance under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



According to a press release, the launch of the innovative Amul AI revolution, aimed at making the cooperative ecosystem smart from farmers to technology, was organised in Anand by Amul, globally recognised as a leading cooperative institution and dairy brand representing 36 lakh milk producers across more than 18,500 villages of the state.



The Chief Minister inaugurated Amul AI in the presence of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Speaker and Chairman of Banas Dairy Shankar Chaudhary, Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Raman Solanki, Minister of State Kamlesh Patel, and office bearers of the Gujarat State Milk Marketing Federation.