Bhupendra Patel highlights cultural roots as key to ‘Viksit Gujarat’ dream

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday called upon citizens to preserve and promote their mother tongue and cultural heritage while leading the state towards a 'Viksit Gujarat' in line with the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat', asserting that pride in one's mother tongue is the true expression of Indian culture.



During the celebration of International Mother Language Day, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel stated that respecting other languages while taking pride in one's mother tongue is the true expression of our culture.

In this context, he said that our mother tongue begins with (a) and culminates at (jny), symbolising --knowledge. He further said that the deepest emotions of the heart can truly be expressed only through such profound understanding of one's mother tongue. CM further emphasised that preserving our language and culture and passing them on to the next generation is the need of the hour.



Chief Minister was addressing the gathering during the Sahitya Gaurav Puraskar event Matrubhasha Mahotsav organised by the Gujarat Sahitya Academy in Gandhinagar on the eve of International Mother Language Day in the presence of Minister of State for Sports, Youth Services and Cultural Activities Dr Jayram Gamit.