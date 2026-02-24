CM joins Gujarat Law Society’s Centenary Programme, unveils new Book

Gandhinagar: Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday participated in the release event of the book Vishwaguru Srila Prabhupada, authored by Dr Usha Upadhyay, in Gandhinagar.



The Chief Minister lauded the contribution of spiritual leaders in shaping society and emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.



Later, Patel addressed the grand centennial celebration programme of the Gujarat Law Society held in Ahmedabad.