Gujarat CM allocates Rs 370 crore in scholarship aid to 13 lakh students

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel granted scholarship assistance of more than Rs 370 crore through DBT to over 13 lakh beneficiary students under the Namo Lakshmi Yojana, Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana, Mukhyamantri Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship Yojana and Mukhyamantri Setu Merit Scholarship Yojana in Gandhinagar.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja and Minister of State for Education Rivabaa Jadeja were also present in the event, according to a release.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat’s education sector has witnessed a remarkable transformation over the past two and a half decades.