Gujarat launches 'Kidnovation' to turn children's ideas into patents



One of the programme's key goals is to facilitate 20 to 30 provisional patent filings with the Indian Patent Office. Importantly, the ownership of these patents will remain entirely with the child innovators. The project also plans to train around 100 selected students from across Gujarat in design thinking, innovation and prototyping.

As part of the initiative, the journeys of these young innovators will be documented through 100 innovation case studies, which will be archived digitally under a "Kidnovation Log".

The project will also produce a policy-oriented pedagogical white paper on developing intellectual property awareness among primary school students, which will be submitted to the Gujarat government's education department.