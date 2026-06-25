Gujarat Child Tracking System brings over 90,000 dropout children back to school

Gandhinagar: With the vision of ensuring that every child eligible for primary education receives the Right to Education and that the benefits of education reach every corner of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Rath Yatra campaign.



Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday launched the statewide 24th edition of the Shala Praveshotsav programme from B.N. High School, Vadnagar. Due to the continuous implementation of the Shala Praveshotsav programme for the past 23 years, awareness regarding education has increased across the state, resulting in a significant decline in the school dropout ratio among students studying in primary schools.



Under the leadership of the CM, the Gujarat Government has set a target of reducing the school dropout ratio to nearly zero per cent at the primary, secondary and higher education levels.