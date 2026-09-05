Gujarat Chief Minister calls on schools to merge artificial intelligence with traditional values

Gandhinagar, Sep 5 (IANS): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday called for Gujarat’s education system to combine the country’s traditional educational heritage with advanced technology to prepare students and teachers for the demands of the future.
Speaking at the State Best Teacher Awards ceremony held on Teacher’s Day, Patel said teachers have a key responsibility in shaping individuals and preparing a capable generation that could contribute to the development of Gujarat and the country.
“Teaching is not merely a profession but a national duty,” Patel said, stressing the significant role of teachers in nation-building.
He urged the teaching community to continuously upgrade its technological skills as students increasingly remain connected with developments across the world through artificial intelligence, digital technology and Google.
At the same time, he said teachers must guide students towards the wise and responsible use of technology.
"Teachers should also inspire positive energy among students through their speech, conduct and behaviour," he said.
He called on them to prepare children and the education system for the future by blending India’s traditional educational heritage with modern technological advancement.
The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had placed education beyond the objective of employment and recognised it as a powerful instrument of nation-building.
"The National Education Policy has provided a new direction towards skill-based and futuristic education while focusing on the holistic development of students," he said.
Patel said Gujarat’s education sector had also undergone changes under the Prime Minister’s guidance, with initiatives such as 'Kanya Kelavani' and 'Shala Praveshotsav' being taken forward as mass movements across the state.
"Efforts are being made to strengthen education services and facilities for children," he said.
The Chief Minister urged teachers to fulfil their responsibility of developing a capable future generation to advance the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Saptadhara’ for Viksit Bharat 2047.
He called for the creation of a Viksit Gujarat that would contribute to a Viksit Bharat through a well-equipped and future-ready teaching community.
Governor Acharya Devvrat, who was also present at the ceremony, stressed that education should not be limited to technological and material knowledge.
"Moral values, humanity, compassion, a spirit of service and respect for parents and teachers are equally important," he said.
The Governor said India has been a global leader in subjects such as astronomy and mathematics since ancient times, and argued that knowledge of physical resources and technology needed to be accompanied by knowledge of the self and moral values.
He urged teachers to devote five minutes each day before beginning their regular lessons to teaching students about the art of living, patriotism, values and devotion towards parents.
Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja said teachers had a vital role in developing values, quality, skills and curiosity among children.
"The successful implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 would require the education fraternity to help every child become a capable, sensitive and self-reliant citizen," he noted.
The ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Education, Rivabaa Jadeja; Gandhinagar MLA Rita Patel; State Project Director M. Nagarajan, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Chairman M. A. Pandya; Commissioner of Schools, Anand Patel; Director of Primary Education, Prakash Trivedi; teachers and their family members.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.