Flowers and sweets mark start of Gujarat Board exams 2026 in Vadodara



On the first day of the exams, students were welcomed in a unique way at several centres to boost their morale. They were greeted with school band performances, flower garlands, chocolates, and jaggery to encourage and motivate them.



Parents and teachers also extended their best wishes to the students and encouraged them to appear for the exams with confidence. The administration appealed to students to reach their centres on time and strictly follow the prescribed guidelines.



Speaking with ANI, Rohit Kumar Choudhary, Education Officer Ahemdabad City, said that elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the Gujarat Board examinations in Ahmedabad City.

"Comprehensive arrangements have been made at all examination centres in Ahmedabad city. Adequate invigilators and supervisory staff have been deployed, and strict adherence to board guidelines is being ensured," Rohit Kumar Choudhary said.