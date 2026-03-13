Countdown to International Yoga Day 2026 begins in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: The 100-day countdown to the 12th International Yoga Day has began with a curtain raiser event held at the New MLA Residence Complex in Gandhinagar on Friday.



The programme marked the launch of a statewide campaign by the Gujarat State Yoga Board to promote yoga ahead of June 21, when International Yoga Day will be observed worldwide.



The initiative was launched with the motto "Ek Kadam Yogamaya Vidhan Sabha," under the leadership of Sheeshpal Rajput, Chairman of the Gujarat State Yoga Board, in the presence of several state MLAs. The inauguration ceremony took place at 6 am and marked the beginning of a campaign aimed at encouraging wider participation in yoga in both urban and rural areas of Gujarat.