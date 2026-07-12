Gujarat bags national award for excellence in horticulture

New Delhi: Gujarat has been conferred the 'Agriculture Leadership Award 2026' for its performance in the horticulture sector at the 17th Agriculture Leadership Conclave held in New Delhi, marking the state's latest national recognition for its agricultural initiatives.

The award was presented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde. Gujarat Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani accepted the award on behalf of the state government.