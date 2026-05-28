Gujarat agriculture offices to switch to solar power following PM directive

Ahmedabad, May 28 (IANS): The Gujarat government on Thursday directed all offices, institutions, universities and corporations functioning under the state Agriculture Department to install solar rooftop systems, with Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani ordering departments to begin the process immediately in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to promote green energy and reduce fuel consumption.
The decision was taken under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after the Prime Minister urged citizens and government institutions to adopt measures aimed at saving fuel and increasing the use of renewable energy sources.
Vaghani said the installation of solar rooftops in government offices and institutions would reduce dependence on electricity generated through conventional fuels and encourage the use of renewable energy such as solar power.
“All offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions under the Agriculture Department where solar rooftops are yet to be installed will begin the project on an immediate basis,” he said.
The government has instructed all concerned offices to prepare and submit proposals to the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) within the next seven days so that the work can be completed on a war footing.
Officials said the initiative is expected to reduce electricity expenditure in government offices while strengthening Gujarat’s position in the clean and green energy sector.
The move comes amid a broader national push for rooftop solar expansion. Prime Minister Modi has recently called for rooftop solar adoption to be taken up in “mission mode” in cities, residential complexes and public institutions to reduce electricity costs and improve energy security.
The Prime Minister had also made a seven-point public appeal earlier this month in the backdrop of global uncertainty and rising pressure on fuel imports.
The appeals included reducing petrol and diesel consumption, encouraging public transport and carpooling, promoting work from home wherever possible, using domestic products and avoiding unnecessary expenditure.
India has seen a sharp increase in rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. Government data presented in Parliament showed that more than 25 lakh rooftop solar systems had been installed across the country by March 2026, with Gujarat among the leading states in implementation.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.